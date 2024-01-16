Hello User
Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Network 18 Media & Investments stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 122.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122.98 per share. Investors should monitor Network 18 Media & Investments stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Network 18 Media & Investments Stock Price Today

Network 18 Media & Investments Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at 125.17 and closed at 124.24. The stock had a high of 128.44 and a low of 121.10. The market capitalization of the company is 12,867.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 135.10 and the 52-week low is 48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 464,961 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price NSE Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹122.98, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹122.9

The current data for Network 18 Media & Investments stock shows that the price is 122.98, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.08. This indicates a very small increase in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹122.9, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹124.24

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 122.9, representing a percent change of -1.08 and a net change of -1.34. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.08% or 1.34.

16 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹124.24 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 464,961. The closing price for the stock was 124.24.

