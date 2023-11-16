Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments faces downward trading trend today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Network 18 Media & Investments was ₹83.63, and the close price was ₹83.62. The stock's high for the day was ₹85.39, while the low was ₹82.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8742.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹84.71, and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The BSE volume for the day was 520,914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.