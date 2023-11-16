Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments faces downward trading trend today

On the last day of trading, the open price of Network 18 Media & Investments was ₹83.63, and the close price was ₹83.62. The stock's high for the day was ₹85.39, while the low was ₹82.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8742.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹84.71, and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The BSE volume for the day was 520,914 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Network 18 Media & Investments stock reached a low of ₹82.35 and a high of ₹85.39 on the current day.
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹82.93. The stock has seen a decrease of 0.83% in percentage change and a net change of -0.69.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sun TV Network
|664.35
|-2.4
|-0.36
|678.45
|394.0
|26181.01
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|248.15
|0.05
|0.02
|290.5
|172.25
|23835.2
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|83.16
|-0.46
|-0.55
|84.71
|48.35
|8706.42
|TV18 Broadcast
|44.43
|-0.61
|-1.35
|51.65
|27.35
|7616.9
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|20.2
|-0.59
|-2.84
|22.29
|12.21
|3575.61
On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments had a volume of 520,914 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹83.62.
