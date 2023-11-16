Hello User
Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments faces downward trading trend today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:13 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Network 18 Media & Investments stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 83.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.93 per share. Investors should monitor Network 18 Media & Investments stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Network 18 Media & Investments

On the last day of trading, the open price of Network 18 Media & Investments was 83.63, and the close price was 83.62. The stock's high for the day was 85.39, while the low was 82.75. The market capitalization of the company is 8742.02 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 84.71, and the 52-week low is 48.35. The BSE volume for the day was 520,914 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 01:13 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

Network 18 Media & Investments stock reached a low of 82.35 and a high of 85.39 on the current day.

16 Nov 2023, 01:13 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹82.93, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹83.62

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 82.93. The stock has seen a decrease of 0.83% in percentage change and a net change of -0.69.

16 Nov 2023, 12:54 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments Live Updates

16 Nov 2023, 12:40 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network664.35-2.4-0.36678.45394.026181.01
Zee Entertainment Enterprises248.150.050.02290.5172.2523835.2
Network 18 Media & Investments83.16-0.46-0.5584.7148.358706.42
TV18 Broadcast44.43-0.61-1.3551.6527.357616.9
Hathway Cable & Datacom20.2-0.59-2.8422.2912.213575.61
16 Nov 2023, 12:32 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price NSE Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹82.8, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹83.62

The current data for Network 18 Media & Investments stock shows that the price stands at 82.8. There has been a percent change of -0.98, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.82, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 12:18 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments reached a low of 82.36 and a high of 85.39 on the current day.

16 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹83.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments had a volume of 520,914 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 83.62.

