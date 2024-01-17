Network 18 Media & Investments Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Network 18 Media & Investments Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at ₹124.02 and closed at ₹122.9. The stock had a high of ₹125 and a low of ₹115. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,395.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹135.1 and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. A total of 498,384 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.