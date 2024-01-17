Hello User
Network 18 Media & Investments Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Network 18 Media & Investments stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -3.66 %. The stock closed at 122.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.4 per share. Investors should monitor Network 18 Media & Investments stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Network 18 Media & Investments Stock Price Today

Network 18 Media & Investments Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at 124.02 and closed at 122.9. The stock had a high of 125 and a low of 115. The market capitalization of the company is 12,395.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 135.1 and the 52-week low is 48.35. A total of 498,384 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹122.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments had a BSE volume of 498,384 shares and closed at a price of 122.9.

