Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at ₹83.63 and closed at ₹83.62. The stock reached a high of ₹87.65 and a low of ₹82.35. The market capitalization stands at 8973.4 crores. The 52-week high is at ₹84.71 and the low is at ₹48.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1028116 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high for Network 18 Media & Investments stock is ₹88.3 and the low is ₹84.56.
Network 18 Media & Investments stock is currently priced at ₹86.64, with a 1.09% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.93.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.97%
|3 Months
|38.67%
|6 Months
|48.23%
|YTD
|29.5%
|1 Year
|36.85%
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹84.66 with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Network 18 Media & Investments was 1,028,116 shares, and the closing price was ₹83.62.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!