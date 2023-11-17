Hello User
Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Network 18 Media & Investments stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 85.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.64 per share. Investors should monitor Network 18 Media & Investments stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Network 18 Media & Investments

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at 83.63 and closed at 83.62. The stock reached a high of 87.65 and a low of 82.35. The market capitalization stands at 8973.4 crores. The 52-week high is at 84.71 and the low is at 48.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1028116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Network 18 Media & Investments stock is 88.3 and the low is 84.56.

17 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price update :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹86.64, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹85.71

Network 18 Media & Investments stock is currently priced at 86.64, with a 1.09% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.93.

17 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.97%
3 Months38.67%
6 Months48.23%
YTD29.5%
1 Year36.85%
17 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹84.66, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹85.71

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 84.66 with a percent change of -1.23 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:47 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹83.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Network 18 Media & Investments was 1,028,116 shares, and the closing price was 83.62.

