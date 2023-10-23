Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments, the stock opened at ₹75.51 and closed at ₹77.28. The stock reached a high of ₹77.33 and a low of ₹71.71. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7641.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.44 and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 188,728 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.