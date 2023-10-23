Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments, the stock opened at ₹75.51 and closed at ₹77.28. The stock reached a high of ₹77.33 and a low of ₹71.71. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7641.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.44 and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 188,728 shares on the BSE.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments has decreased by 7.26% to ₹71.67. This represents a net change of -5.61.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|78.02
|10 Days
|76.43
|20 Days
|71.79
|50 Days
|68.94
|100 Days
|65.63
|300 Days
|62.37
The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of ₹70.25 and a high price of ₹77.33 on the current day.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments has decreased by 8.58% and the net change is -6.63. The current stock price is ₹70.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sun TV Network
|644.8
|-4.95
|-0.76
|666.05
|394.0
|25410.58
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|256.35
|-5.1
|-1.95
|290.5
|172.25
|24622.82
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|72.1
|-5.18
|-6.7
|82.44
|48.35
|7548.5
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.76
|-2.51
|-5.42
|51.65
|27.35
|7502.04
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|18.37
|-1.07
|-5.5
|22.29
|12.21
|3251.68
The current data of Network 18 Media & Investments stock shows that the price is ₹72.06, with a percent change of -6.75 and a net change of -5.22. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
The current day's low price for Network 18 Media & Investments stock is ₹71.55, while the high price is ₹77.33.
As of the current data, the stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹72.29. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -6.46% with a net change of -4.99.
Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of ₹71.71 and a high price of ₹77.33 for the current day.
On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 188,728. The closing price of the shares was ₹77.28.
