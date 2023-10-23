Hello User
Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:48 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Network 18 Media & Investments stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -7.26 %. The stock closed at 77.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 71.67 per share. Investors should monitor Network 18 Media & Investments stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Network 18 Media & Investments

On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments, the stock opened at 75.51 and closed at 77.28. The stock reached a high of 77.33 and a low of 71.71. The company has a market capitalization of 7641.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 82.44 and the 52-week low is 48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 188,728 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price NSE Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹71.67, down -7.26% from yesterday's ₹77.28

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments has decreased by 7.26% to 71.67. This represents a net change of -5.61.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days78.02
10 Days76.43
20 Days71.79
50 Days68.94
100 Days65.63
300 Days62.37
23 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of 70.25 and a high price of 77.33 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price update :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹70.65, down -8.58% from yesterday's ₹77.28

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments has decreased by 8.58% and the net change is -6.63. The current stock price is 70.65.

23 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network644.8-4.95-0.76666.05394.025410.58
Zee Entertainment Enterprises256.35-5.1-1.95290.5172.2524622.82
Network 18 Media & Investments72.1-5.18-6.782.4448.357548.5
TV18 Broadcast43.76-2.51-5.4251.6527.357502.04
Hathway Cable & Datacom18.37-1.07-5.522.2912.213251.68
23 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹72.06, down -6.75% from yesterday's ₹77.28

The current data of Network 18 Media & Investments stock shows that the price is 72.06, with a percent change of -6.75 and a net change of -5.22. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Network 18 Media & Investments stock is 71.55, while the high price is 77.33.

23 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price update :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹72.29, down -6.46% from yesterday's ₹77.28

As of the current data, the stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 72.29. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -6.46% with a net change of -4.99.

23 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network643.2-6.55-1.01666.05394.025347.52
Zee Entertainment Enterprises256.5-4.95-1.89290.5172.2524637.23
Network 18 Media & Investments72.06-5.22-6.7582.4448.357544.31
TV18 Broadcast44.09-2.18-4.7151.6527.357558.61
Hathway Cable & Datacom18.4-1.04-5.3522.2912.213256.99
23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of 71.71 and a high price of 77.33 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹77.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 188,728. The closing price of the shares was 77.28.

