Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments closed today at ₹68.5, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹68.52

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments had an open price of ₹71.39 and closed at ₹69.75. The stock reached a high of ₹71.78 and a low of ₹66.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,173.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.44 and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 269,701 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Zee Entertainment Enterprises 238.75 -4.3 -1.77 290.5 172.25 22932.31 TV18 Broadcast 40.45 -0.16 -0.39 51.65 27.35 6934.59 Network 18 Media & Investments 68.5 -0.02 -0.03 82.44 48.35 7171.6 Hathway Cable & Datacom 17.9 0.14 0.79 22.29 12.21 3168.49 Dish Tv India 16.41 0.18 1.11 24.45 12.4 3021.5

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range Network 18 Media & Investments stock reached a low price of ₹65.68 and a high price of ₹69.05 today.

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd stock is ₹45.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹82.50.

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 76.23 10 Days 76.32 20 Days 71.87 50 Days 69.13 100 Days 65.71 300 Days 62.36

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -11.65% 3 Months 22.55% 6 Months 24.73% YTD 3.78% 1 Year 5.46%

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹69.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments on the BSE, there were a total of 269,701 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹69.75.