Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments closed today at 68.5, down -0.03% from yesterday's 68.52

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments had an open price of ₹71.39 and closed at ₹69.75. The stock reached a high of ₹71.78 and a low of ₹66.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7,173.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.44 and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 269,701 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Network 18 Media & Investments stock closed at ₹68.5, which represents a small decrease of -0.03%. The net change in price was -0.02 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹68.52.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|238.75
|-4.3
|-1.77
|290.5
|172.25
|22932.31
|TV18 Broadcast
|40.45
|-0.16
|-0.39
|51.65
|27.35
|6934.59
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|68.5
|-0.02
|-0.03
|82.44
|48.35
|7171.6
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|17.9
|0.14
|0.79
|22.29
|12.21
|3168.49
|Dish Tv India
|16.41
|0.18
|1.11
|24.45
|12.4
|3021.5
Network 18 Media & Investments stock reached a low price of ₹65.68 and a high price of ₹69.05 today.
The 52-week low price of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd stock is ₹45.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹82.50.
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹68.05. It has experienced a decrease of 0.69% in percentage change and a decrease of 0.47 in net change.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|238.9
|-4.15
|-1.71
|290.5
|172.25
|22946.72
|TV18 Broadcast
|40.3
|-0.31
|-0.76
|51.65
|27.35
|6908.87
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|67.9
|-0.62
|-0.9
|82.44
|48.35
|7108.78
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|17.59
|-0.17
|-0.96
|22.29
|12.21
|3113.61
|Dish Tv India
|16.13
|-0.1
|-0.62
|24.45
|12.4
|2969.95
The current data for Network 18 Media & Investments stock shows that the price is ₹67.9, which represents a percent change of -0.9. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.9% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.62, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.62 in value.
The current day's low price of Network 18 Media & Investments stock is ₹65.68, while the high price is ₹69.05.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently ₹68.15, representing a decrease of 0.54% or a net change of -0.37.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|76.23
|10 Days
|76.32
|20 Days
|71.87
|50 Days
|69.13
|100 Days
|65.71
|300 Days
|62.36
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments reached a low of ₹65.68 and a high of ₹69.05 on the current day.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently at ₹68.34. It has experienced a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.18, implying a decrease of ₹0.18.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|239.6
|-3.45
|-1.42
|290.5
|172.25
|23013.96
|TV18 Broadcast
|39.79
|-0.82
|-2.02
|51.65
|27.35
|6821.44
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|67.95
|-0.57
|-0.83
|82.44
|48.35
|7114.02
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|17.43
|-0.33
|-1.86
|22.29
|12.21
|3085.29
|Dish Tv India
|15.89
|-0.34
|-2.09
|24.45
|12.4
|2925.76
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹68.01, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -0.51.
Click here for Network 18 Media & Investments News
Today, the low price for Network 18 Media & Investments stock was ₹65.68, while the high price was ₹69.05.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments has decreased by 1.08% or ₹0.74. The current price of the stock is ₹67.78.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|237.85
|-5.2
|-2.14
|290.5
|172.25
|22845.87
|TV18 Broadcast
|39.25
|-1.36
|-3.35
|51.65
|27.35
|6728.86
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|67.26
|-1.26
|-1.84
|82.44
|48.35
|7041.78
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|17.29
|-0.47
|-2.65
|22.29
|12.21
|3060.51
|Dish Tv India
|15.7
|-0.53
|-3.27
|24.45
|12.4
|2890.77
The current day's low price for Network 18 Media & Investments stock is ₹65.68, and the high price is ₹67.99.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently ₹66.85, showing a decrease of 2.44%. The net change in the stock price is -1.67.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|239.3
|-3.75
|-1.54
|290.5
|172.25
|22985.14
|TV18 Broadcast
|39.27
|-1.34
|-3.3
|51.65
|27.35
|6732.29
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|67.22
|-1.3
|-1.9
|82.44
|48.35
|7037.59
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|17.33
|-0.43
|-2.42
|22.29
|12.21
|3067.59
|Dish Tv India
|15.83
|-0.4
|-2.46
|24.45
|12.4
|2914.71
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments has decreased by 1.85% or ₹1.27. The current price of the stock is ₹67.25.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments reached a low of ₹65.68 and a high of ₹67.99.
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹66.34. The stock has seen a percent change of -3.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.18, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹2.18.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.65%
|3 Months
|22.55%
|6 Months
|24.73%
|YTD
|3.78%
|1 Year
|5.46%
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently at ₹68.52, with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -1.23. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments on the BSE, there were a total of 269,701 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹69.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!