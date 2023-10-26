Hello User
Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments closed today at 68.5, down -0.03% from yesterday's 68.52

12 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Network 18 Media & Investments stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 68.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.5 per share. Investors should monitor Network 18 Media & Investments stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Network 18 Media & Investments

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments had an open price of 71.39 and closed at 69.75. The stock reached a high of 71.78 and a low of 66.8. The market capitalization of the company is 7,173.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 82.44 and the 52-week low is 48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 269,701 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments closed today at ₹68.5, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹68.52

Today, Network 18 Media & Investments stock closed at 68.5, which represents a small decrease of -0.03%. The net change in price was -0.02 compared to yesterday's closing price of 68.52.

26 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

Network 18 Media & Investments stock reached a low price of 65.68 and a high price of 69.05 today.

26 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Network18 Media & Investments Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd stock is 45.00, while the 52-week high price is 82.50.

26 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹68.05, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 68.05. It has experienced a decrease of 0.69% in percentage change and a decrease of 0.47 in net change.

26 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price update :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹67.9, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The current data for Network 18 Media & Investments stock shows that the price is 67.9, which represents a percent change of -0.9. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.9% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.62, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.62 in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Network 18 Media & Investments stock is 65.68, while the high price is 69.05.

26 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹68.15, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently 68.15, representing a decrease of 0.54% or a net change of -0.37.

26 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days76.23
10 Days76.32
20 Days71.87
50 Days69.13
100 Days65.71
300 Days62.36
26 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments reached a low of 65.68 and a high of 69.05 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price NSE Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹68.34, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently at 68.34. It has experienced a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.18, implying a decrease of 0.18.

26 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹68.01, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 68.01, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -0.51.

Click here for Network 18 Media & Investments News

26 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for Network 18 Media & Investments stock was 65.68, while the high price was 69.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:45 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price NSE Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹67.78, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments has decreased by 1.08% or 0.74. The current price of the stock is 67.78.

26 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Network 18 Media & Investments stock is 65.68, and the high price is 67.99.

26 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price update :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹66.85, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently 66.85, showing a decrease of 2.44%. The net change in the stock price is -1.67.

26 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

26 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹67.25, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments has decreased by 1.85% or 1.27. The current price of the stock is 67.25.

26 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments reached a low of 65.68 and a high of 67.99.

26 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price update :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹66.34, down -3.18% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 66.34. The stock has seen a percent change of -3.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.18, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.18.

26 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.65%
3 Months22.55%
6 Months24.73%
YTD3.78%
1 Year5.46%
26 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹68.52, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹69.75

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently at 68.52, with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -1.23. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹69.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments on the BSE, there were a total of 269,701 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 69.75.

