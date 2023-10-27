comScore
Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments closed today at 68.8, up 1.03% from yesterday's 68.1
Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments closed today at ₹68.8, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹68.1

11 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Network 18 Media & Investments stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 68.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.8 per share. Investors should monitor Network 18 Media & Investments stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Network 18 Media & Investments

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at 67.15 and closed at 68.52. The stock reached a high of 69.05 and a low of 65.68 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 7171.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 82.44, while the 52-week low is 48.35. The total BSE volume for the day was 161,738 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:30:46 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed today at ₹68.8, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹68.1

The closing price of Network 18 Media & Investments stock today was 68.8, representing a 1.03% increase from the previous day's closing price of 68.1. The net change in the stock price was 0.7.

27 Oct 2023, 06:15:00 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network635.310.61.7666.05394.025036.2
Zee Entertainment Enterprises249.110.454.38290.5172.2523926.45
Network 18 Media & Investments68.80.71.0382.4448.357203.01
TV18 Broadcast41.521.072.6551.6527.357118.02
Hathway Cable & Datacom18.370.643.6122.2912.213251.68
27 Oct 2023, 05:30:06 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Network 18 Media & Investments reached a low of 68.5 and a high of 70.29 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:12:59 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹69.1, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹68.1

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 69.1, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.47%, resulting in a net change of 1.

27 Oct 2023, 02:42:12 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹69.03, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹68.1

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently 69.03, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 0.93.

27 Oct 2023, 02:35:27 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network634.49.71.55666.05394.025000.73
Zee Entertainment Enterprises250.6512.05.03290.5172.2524075.33
Network 18 Media & Investments69.030.931.3782.4448.357227.09
TV18 Broadcast41.781.333.2951.6527.357162.6
Hathway Cable & Datacom18.310.583.2722.2912.213241.06
27 Oct 2023, 02:16:03 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Network 18 Media & Investments stock is 68.5, while the high price is 70.29.

27 Oct 2023, 01:56:05 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹68.85, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹68.1

Network 18 Media & Investments stock is currently priced at 68.85, which represents a 1.1% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 0.75.

27 Oct 2023, 01:35:08 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days74.41
10 Days76.00
20 Days71.99
50 Days69.26
100 Days65.79
300 Days62.37
27 Oct 2023, 01:15:21 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low of 68.5 and a high of 70.29 today.

27 Oct 2023, 01:09:45 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price NSE Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹68.58, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹68.1

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently 68.58 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.48.

27 Oct 2023, 01:02:29 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:42:34 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network629.354.650.74666.05394.024801.72
Zee Entertainment Enterprises247.68.953.75290.5172.2523782.37
Network 18 Media & Investments68.850.751.182.4448.357208.24
TV18 Broadcast41.491.042.5751.6527.357112.88
Hathway Cable & Datacom18.20.472.6522.2912.213221.59
27 Oct 2023, 12:28:54 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹69.06, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹68.1

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently at 69.06, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 0.96.

27 Oct 2023, 12:10:01 PM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of 68.55 and a high price of 70.29 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:54:35 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price NSE Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹69.41, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹68.1

The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently 69.41, which represents a percent change of 1.92. The net change in the stock price is 1.31.

27 Oct 2023, 11:43:02 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network629.454.750.76666.05394.024805.66
Zee Entertainment Enterprises249.510.854.55290.5172.2523964.87
Network 18 Media & Investments69.451.351.9882.4448.357271.06
TV18 Broadcast41.651.22.9751.6527.357140.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom18.240.512.8822.2912.213228.67
27 Oct 2023, 11:14:10 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹69.05, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹68.1

The current data for Network 18 Media & Investments stock shows that the price is 69.05. There has been a 1.4 percent change, with a net change of 0.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:12:37 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of 68.55 and a high price of 70.29.

27 Oct 2023, 10:36:07 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price NSE Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹69.25, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹68.1

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 69.25, which represents a 1.69% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.15.

27 Oct 2023, 10:32:10 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun TV Network631.156.451.03666.05394.024872.65
Zee Entertainment Enterprises248.19.453.96290.5172.2523830.4
Network 18 Media & Investments68.70.60.8882.4448.357192.54
TV18 Broadcast41.20.751.8551.6527.357063.16
Hathway Cable & Datacom18.090.362.0322.2912.213202.12
27 Oct 2023, 10:17:12 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range

The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of 68.6 and a high price of 70.29 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:53:16 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 09:42:38 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price update :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹68.5, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 68.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.02.

27 Oct 2023, 09:33:19 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.51%
3 Months24.57%
6 Months15.79%
YTD3.18%
1 Year4.84%
27 Oct 2023, 09:11:56 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹68.5, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹68.52

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 68.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.02.

27 Oct 2023, 08:00:51 AM IST

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹68.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments had a trading volume of 161,738 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 68.52.

