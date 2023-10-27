Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments closed today at ₹68.8, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹68.1

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at ₹67.15 and closed at ₹68.52. The stock reached a high of ₹69.05 and a low of ₹65.68 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7171.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.44, while the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The total BSE volume for the day was 161,738 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun TV Network 635.3 10.6 1.7 666.05 394.0 25036.2 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 249.1 10.45 4.38 290.5 172.25 23926.45 Network 18 Media & Investments 68.8 0.7 1.03 82.44 48.35 7203.01 TV18 Broadcast 41.52 1.07 2.65 51.65 27.35 7118.02 Hathway Cable & Datacom 18.37 0.64 3.61 22.29 12.21 3251.68

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Network 18 Media & Investments reached a low of ₹68.5 and a high of ₹70.29 on the current day.

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun TV Network 634.4 9.7 1.55 666.05 394.0 25000.73 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 250.65 12.0 5.03 290.5 172.25 24075.33 Network 18 Media & Investments 69.03 0.93 1.37 82.44 48.35 7227.09 TV18 Broadcast 41.78 1.33 3.29 51.65 27.35 7162.6 Hathway Cable & Datacom 18.31 0.58 3.27 22.29 12.21 3241.06

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 74.41 10 Days 76.00 20 Days 71.99 50 Days 69.26 100 Days 65.79 300 Days 62.37

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹69.06, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹68.1 The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently at ₹69.06, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 0.96. Click here for Network 18 Media & Investments News

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹69.05, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹68.1 The current data for Network 18 Media & Investments stock shows that the price is ₹69.05. There has been a 1.4 percent change, with a net change of 0.95. Click here for Network 18 Media & Investments Dividend

Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -12.51% 3 Months 24.57% 6 Months 15.79% YTD 3.18% 1 Year 4.84%

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹68.52 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments had a trading volume of 161,738 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹68.52.