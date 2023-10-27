Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments closed today at 68.8, up 1.03% from yesterday's 68.1

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at ₹67.15 and closed at ₹68.52. The stock reached a high of ₹69.05 and a low of ₹65.68 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7171.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.44, while the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The total BSE volume for the day was 161,738 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.