Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments closed today at 68.8, up 1.03% from yesterday's 68.1

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at ₹67.15 and closed at ₹68.52. The stock reached a high of ₹69.05 and a low of ₹65.68 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7171.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.44, while the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The total BSE volume for the day was 161,738 shares.
The closing price of Network 18 Media & Investments stock today was ₹68.8, representing a 1.03% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹68.1. The net change in the stock price was 0.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sun TV Network
|635.3
|10.6
|1.7
|666.05
|394.0
|25036.2
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|249.1
|10.45
|4.38
|290.5
|172.25
|23926.45
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|68.8
|0.7
|1.03
|82.44
|48.35
|7203.01
|TV18 Broadcast
|41.52
|1.07
|2.65
|51.65
|27.35
|7118.02
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|18.37
|0.64
|3.61
|22.29
|12.21
|3251.68
The stock of Network 18 Media & Investments reached a low of ₹68.5 and a high of ₹70.29 on the current day.
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹69.1, with a percent change of 1.47 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.47%, resulting in a net change of 1.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently ₹69.03, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 0.93.
The current day's low price for Network 18 Media & Investments stock is ₹68.5, while the high price is ₹70.29.
Network 18 Media & Investments stock is currently priced at ₹68.85, which represents a 1.1% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is ₹0.75.
The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low of ₹68.5 and a high of ₹70.29 today.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently ₹68.58 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.48.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently at ₹69.06, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 0.96.
The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of ₹68.55 and a high price of ₹70.29 on the current day.
The stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is currently ₹69.41, which represents a percent change of 1.92. The net change in the stock price is 1.31.
The current data for Network 18 Media & Investments stock shows that the price is ₹69.05. There has been a 1.4 percent change, with a net change of 0.95.
The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of ₹68.55 and a high price of ₹70.29.
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹69.25, which represents a 1.69% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.15.
The Network 18 Media & Investments stock had a low price of ₹68.6 and a high price of ₹70.29 for the current day.
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹68.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.02.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.51%
|3 Months
|24.57%
|6 Months
|15.79%
|YTD
|3.18%
|1 Year
|4.84%
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹68.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.02.
On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments had a trading volume of 161,738 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹68.52.
