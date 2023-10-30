Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments sees stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Network 18 Media & Investments stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 68.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 67.85 per share. Investors should monitor Network 18 Media & Investments stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Network 18 Media & Investments

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at 68.62 and closed at 68.1. The stock reached a high of 70.29 and a low of 68.5. The market capitalization of the company is 7203.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 82.44 and 48.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,710 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.69%
3 Months22.01%
6 Months18.43%
YTD4.01%
1 Year6.92%
30 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today :Network 18 Media & Investments trading at ₹67.85, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹68.8

The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is 67.85, with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.38% and has lost 0.95 points.

30 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Network 18 Media & Investments share price Live :Network 18 Media & Investments closed at ₹68.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments on the BSE, the volume was 61,710 shares and the closing price was 68.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.