Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments sees stock decline

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at ₹68.62 and closed at ₹68.1. The stock reached a high of ₹70.29 and a low of ₹68.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7203.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹82.44 and ₹48.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,710 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.69%
|3 Months
|22.01%
|6 Months
|18.43%
|YTD
|4.01%
|1 Year
|6.92%
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹67.85, with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.38% and has lost 0.95 points.
On the last day of trading for Network 18 Media & Investments on the BSE, the volume was 61,710 shares and the closing price was ₹68.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!