Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments sees stock rise in trading today

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at ₹68.11 and closed at ₹68.8. The stock reached a high of ₹69.6 and a low of ₹67.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7244.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.44 and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The BSE volume for the day was 74,464 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.9%
|3 Months
|23.27%
|6 Months
|19.21%
|YTD
|4.69%
|1 Year
|9.41%
The current stock price of Network 18 Media & Investments is ₹69.75 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 0.55.
