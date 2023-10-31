Network 18 Media & Investments share price Today Live Updates : Network 18 Media & Investments sees stock rise in trading today

On the last day of trading, Network 18 Media & Investments opened at ₹68.11 and closed at ₹68.8. The stock reached a high of ₹69.6 and a low of ₹67.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹7244.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹82.44 and the 52-week low is ₹48.35. The BSE volume for the day was 74,464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.