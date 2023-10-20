Hello User
New Delhi Television share price Today Live Updates : New Delhi Television Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

New Delhi Television stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 209.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.1 per share. Investors should monitor New Delhi Television stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

New Delhi Television

On the last day of trading, the open price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) was 210, the close price was 209.3. The high for the day was 210.7, while the low was 209.55. The market capitalization of NDTV is 1357.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 470.05, while the 52-week low is 167.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1615 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST New Delhi Television share price NSE Live :New Delhi Television trading at ₹210.1, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹209.3

The current price of New Delhi Television stock is 210.1, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8 points, or 0.38% since the last trading session.

20 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST New Delhi Television share price live: Today's Price range

New Delhi Television stock reached a low of 209.55 and a high of 210.70.

20 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST New Delhi Television Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST New Delhi Television share price Live :New Delhi Television closed at ₹209.3 on last trading day

On the last day of New Delhi Television (NDTV) trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 1615 shares traded. The closing price of NDTV shares on that day was 209.3.

