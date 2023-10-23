New Delhi Television share price Today Live Updates : New Delhi Television Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, New Delhi Television (NDTV) opened at ₹210 and closed at ₹209.3. The stock had a high of ₹210.75 and a low of ₹207.15. The market capitalization of NDTV is ₹1341.32 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹470.05, while the 52-week low is ₹167.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,384 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

New Delhi Television share price Today :New Delhi Television trading at ₹201.1, down -3.55% from yesterday's ₹208.5 The current stock price of New Delhi Television is ₹201.1. The stock has experienced a 3.55% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -7.4.

New Delhi Television share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 210.39 10 Days 210.47 20 Days 211.24 50 Days 216.18 100 Days 223.32 300 Days 224.10

New Delhi Television share price live: Today's Price range New Delhi Television stock had a low price of ₹200.75 and a high price of ₹208.85 on the current day.

New Delhi Television share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap DEN Networks 46.84 -2.98 -5.98 55.35 25.4 2235.32 GTPL Hathway 165.3 -5.25 -3.08 196.8 93.5 1859.01 New Delhi Television 203.0 -5.5 -2.64 470.05 167.05 1308.77 TV Today Network 217.55 -6.95 -3.1 246.56 170.0 1298.09 Entertainment Network India 179.4 -7.05 -3.78 197.8 109.7 855.21

New Delhi Television share price NSE Live :New Delhi Television trading at ₹203.05, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹208.5 The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is ₹203.05. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -5.45, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹5.45.

New Delhi Television share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.09% 3 Months -7.66% 6 Months 13.58% YTD -39.66% 1 Year -35.96%

New Delhi Television share price Live :New Delhi Television closed at ₹209.3 on last trading day On the last day of New Delhi Television (NDTV) trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 13,384. The closing price of the shares was ₹209.3.