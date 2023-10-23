comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:59:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 387.65 -1.1%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.05 -0.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201.15 -0.86%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 654.1 -1.3%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  New Delhi Television share price Today Live Updates : New Delhi Television Stocks Plummet in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

New Delhi Television share price Today Live Updates : New Delhi Television Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Livemint

New Delhi Television stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.55 %. The stock closed at 208.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.1 per share. Investors should monitor New Delhi Television stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

New Delhi TelevisionPremium
New Delhi Television

On the last day, New Delhi Television (NDTV) opened at 210 and closed at 209.3. The stock had a high of 210.75 and a low of 207.15. The market capitalization of NDTV is 1341.32 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 470.05, while the 52-week low is 167.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,384 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:49:02 PM IST

New Delhi Television share price Today :New Delhi Television trading at ₹201.1, down -3.55% from yesterday's ₹208.5

The current stock price of New Delhi Television is 201.1. The stock has experienced a 3.55% decrease in its value, resulting in a net change of -7.4.

23 Oct 2023, 01:31:20 PM IST

New Delhi Television share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days210.39
10 Days210.47
20 Days211.24
50 Days216.18
100 Days223.32
300 Days224.10
23 Oct 2023, 01:16:45 PM IST

New Delhi Television share price update :New Delhi Television trading at ₹200.75, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹208.5

The current data for New Delhi Television stock shows that the price is 200.75. There has been a percent change of -3.72, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.75, which means the stock has decreased by 7.75.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14:56 PM IST

New Delhi Television share price live: Today's Price range

New Delhi Television stock had a low price of 200.75 and a high price of 208.85 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:55:58 PM IST

New Delhi Television Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:31:39 PM IST

New Delhi Television share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DEN Networks46.84-2.98-5.9855.3525.42235.32
GTPL Hathway165.3-5.25-3.08196.893.51859.01
New Delhi Television203.0-5.5-2.64470.05167.051308.77
TV Today Network217.55-6.95-3.1246.56170.01298.09
Entertainment Network India179.4-7.05-3.78197.8109.7855.21
23 Oct 2023, 12:24:43 PM IST

New Delhi Television share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for New Delhi Television stock is 201.3, while the high price is 208.85.

23 Oct 2023, 12:23:38 PM IST

New Delhi Television share price update :New Delhi Television trading at ₹202.35, down -2.95% from yesterday's ₹208.5

The current data of New Delhi Television (NDTV) stock shows that its price is 202.35, with a percent change of -2.95 and a net change of -6.15. This indicates that the stock price has recently decreased by 2.95%, resulting in a net decrease of 6.15.

23 Oct 2023, 11:42:48 AM IST

New Delhi Television share price NSE Live :New Delhi Television trading at ₹203.05, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹208.5

The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is 203.05. There has been a percent change of -2.61, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -5.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.45.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37:39 AM IST

New Delhi Television share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DEN Networks46.87-2.95-5.9255.3525.42236.75
GTPL Hathway165.2-5.35-3.14196.893.51857.89
New Delhi Television203.45-5.05-2.42470.05167.051311.67
TV Today Network218.7-5.8-2.58246.56170.01304.95
Entertainment Network India179.0-7.45-4.0197.8109.7853.3
23 Oct 2023, 11:20:06 AM IST

New Delhi Television share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of New Delhi Television reached a low of 201.3 and a high of 208.85 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:19:11 AM IST

New Delhi Television share price update :New Delhi Television trading at ₹202.7, down -2.78% from yesterday's ₹208.5

The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is 202.7. There has been a percent change of -2.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.8, which means the stock has decreased by 5.8.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36:12 AM IST

New Delhi Television share price NSE Live :New Delhi Television trading at ₹202, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹208.5

The current data for New Delhi Television (NDTV) stock shows that the price is 202, with a percent change of -3.12 and a net change of -6.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.12% and the actual decrease in value is 6.5.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36:01 AM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹178.9, down -5.39% from yesterday's ₹189.1

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 178.9. There has been a percent change of -5.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.2, suggesting a decrease of 10.2 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:29:34 AM IST

New Delhi Television share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of New Delhi Television (NDTV) had a low price of 201.3 and a high price of 208.85 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:55:24 AM IST

New Delhi Television Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:52:39 AM IST

New Delhi Television share price update :New Delhi Television trading at ₹205.15, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹208.5

The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is 205.15. It has experienced a decrease of 1.61% in value, resulting in a net change of -3.35.

23 Oct 2023, 09:41:31 AM IST

New Delhi Television share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.09%
3 Months-7.66%
6 Months13.58%
YTD-39.66%
1 Year-35.96%
23 Oct 2023, 09:06:45 AM IST

New Delhi Television share price Today :New Delhi Television trading at ₹208.05, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹209.3

The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is 208.05. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decrease of 1.25 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:14:31 AM IST

New Delhi Television share price Live :New Delhi Television closed at ₹209.3 on last trading day

On the last day of New Delhi Television (NDTV) trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 13,384. The closing price of the shares was 209.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App