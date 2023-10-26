New Delhi Television share price Today Live Updates : New Delhi Television stocks plunge in trading today

The last day of New Delhi Television (NDTV) saw an open price of ₹192.5 and a close price of ₹199.35. The stock reached a high of ₹200.55 and a low of ₹192.25. The market capitalization of NDTV is ₹1259.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹470.05, while the 52-week low is ₹167.05. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 17590 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

New Delhi Television share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of New Delhi Television reached a low of ₹186.35 and a high of ₹195.4 on the current day.

New Delhi Television share price update :New Delhi Television trading at ₹188.35, down -3.61% from yesterday's ₹195.4 The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is ₹188.35, which represents a decrease of 3.61% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.05, indicating a downward movement.

New Delhi Television share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap DEN Networks 43.5 -0.85 -1.92 55.35 25.4 2075.92 GTPL Hathway 150.85 -6.85 -4.34 196.8 93.5 1696.5 New Delhi Television 189.5 -5.9 -3.02 470.05 167.05 1221.73 TV Today Network 208.5 -4.95 -2.32 246.56 170.0 1244.09 Entertainment Network India 168.4 -6.05 -3.47 197.8 109.7 802.77

New Delhi Television share price Live :New Delhi Television trading at ₹187.55, down -4.02% from yesterday's ₹195.4 The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is ₹187.55. The percentage change in the stock price is -4.02%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹7.85. Click here for New Delhi Television Profit Loss

New Delhi Television share price update :New Delhi Television trading at ₹186.9, down -4.35% from yesterday's ₹195.4 The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is ₹186.9, which represents a decrease of 4.35%. The net change in the stock price is -8.5.

New Delhi Television share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.62% 3 Months -13.37% 6 Months 7.64% YTD -43.39% 1 Year -39.56%

New Delhi Television share price Today :New Delhi Television trading at ₹189.1, down -3.22% from yesterday's ₹195.4 The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is ₹189.1. There has been a percent change of -3.22, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.3 in the stock price.

New Delhi Television share price Live :New Delhi Television closed at ₹199.35 on last trading day The BSE volume for New Delhi Television on the last day was 17,590 shares, with a closing price of ₹199.35.