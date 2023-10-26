New Delhi Television share price Today Live Updates : New Delhi Television stocks plunge in trading today

The last day of New Delhi Television (NDTV) saw an open price of ₹192.5 and a close price of ₹199.35. The stock reached a high of ₹200.55 and a low of ₹192.25. The market capitalization of NDTV is ₹1259.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹470.05, while the 52-week low is ₹167.05. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 17590 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
New Delhi Television share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of New Delhi Television reached a low of ₹186.35 and a high of ₹195.4 on the current day.
New Delhi Television share price update :New Delhi Television trading at ₹188.35, down -3.61% from yesterday's ₹195.4
The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is ₹188.35, which represents a decrease of 3.61% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.05, indicating a downward movement.
New Delhi Television share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|DEN Networks
|43.5
|-0.85
|-1.92
|55.35
|25.4
|2075.92
|GTPL Hathway
|150.85
|-6.85
|-4.34
|196.8
|93.5
|1696.5
|New Delhi Television
|189.5
|-5.9
|-3.02
|470.05
|167.05
|1221.73
|TV Today Network
|208.5
|-4.95
|-2.32
|246.56
|170.0
|1244.09
|Entertainment Network India
|168.4
|-6.05
|-3.47
|197.8
|109.7
|802.77
New Delhi Television share price Live :New Delhi Television trading at ₹187.55, down -4.02% from yesterday's ₹195.4
The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is ₹187.55. The percentage change in the stock price is -4.02%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹7.85.
New Delhi Television share price update :New Delhi Television trading at ₹186.9, down -4.35% from yesterday's ₹195.4
The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is ₹186.9, which represents a decrease of 4.35%. The net change in the stock price is -8.5.
New Delhi Television Live Updates
NEW DELHI TELEVISION
NEW DELHI TELEVISION
New Delhi Television share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.62%
|3 Months
|-13.37%
|6 Months
|7.64%
|YTD
|-43.39%
|1 Year
|-39.56%
New Delhi Television share price Today :New Delhi Television trading at ₹189.1, down -3.22% from yesterday's ₹195.4
The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is ₹189.1. There has been a percent change of -3.22, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.3 in the stock price.
New Delhi Television share price Live :New Delhi Television closed at ₹199.35 on last trading day
The BSE volume for New Delhi Television on the last day was 17,590 shares, with a closing price of ₹199.35.
