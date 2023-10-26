Hello User
New Delhi Television share price Today Live Updates : New Delhi Television stocks plunge in trading today

4 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

New Delhi Television stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.61 %. The stock closed at 195.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.35 per share. Investors should monitor New Delhi Television stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

New Delhi Television

The last day of New Delhi Television (NDTV) saw an open price of 192.5 and a close price of 199.35. The stock reached a high of 200.55 and a low of 192.25. The market capitalization of NDTV is 1259.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 470.05, while the 52-week low is 167.05. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 17590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST New Delhi Television share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of New Delhi Television reached a low of 186.35 and a high of 195.4 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST New Delhi Television share price update :New Delhi Television trading at ₹188.35, down -3.61% from yesterday's ₹195.4

The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is 188.35, which represents a decrease of 3.61% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.05, indicating a downward movement.

26 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST New Delhi Television share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
DEN Networks43.5-0.85-1.9255.3525.42075.92
GTPL Hathway150.85-6.85-4.34196.893.51696.5
New Delhi Television189.5-5.9-3.02470.05167.051221.73
TV Today Network208.5-4.95-2.32246.56170.01244.09
Entertainment Network India168.4-6.05-3.47197.8109.7802.77
26 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST New Delhi Television share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of New Delhi Television reached a low of 186.35 and a high of 195.4 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST New Delhi Television share price Live :New Delhi Television trading at ₹187.55, down -4.02% from yesterday's ₹195.4

The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is 187.55. The percentage change in the stock price is -4.02%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by 7.85.

Click here for New Delhi Television Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST New Delhi Television share price update :New Delhi Television trading at ₹186.9, down -4.35% from yesterday's ₹195.4

The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is 186.9, which represents a decrease of 4.35%. The net change in the stock price is -8.5.

26 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST New Delhi Television Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST New Delhi Television share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.62%
3 Months-13.37%
6 Months7.64%
YTD-43.39%
1 Year-39.56%
26 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST New Delhi Television share price Today :New Delhi Television trading at ₹189.1, down -3.22% from yesterday's ₹195.4

The current stock price of New Delhi Television (NDTV) is 189.1. There has been a percent change of -3.22, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, suggesting a decrease of 6.3 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST New Delhi Television share price Live :New Delhi Television closed at ₹199.35 on last trading day

The BSE volume for New Delhi Television on the last day was 17,590 shares, with a closing price of 199.35.

