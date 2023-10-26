New Delhi Television share price Today Live Updates : New Delhi Television stocks plunge in trading today

The last day of New Delhi Television (NDTV) saw an open price of ₹192.5 and a close price of ₹199.35. The stock reached a high of ₹200.55 and a low of ₹192.25. The market capitalization of NDTV is ₹1259.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹470.05, while the 52-week low is ₹167.05. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 17590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.