Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies sees stock gains today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Newgen Software Technologies was ₹875, while the close price was ₹855.85. The stock had a high of ₹898.4 and a low of ₹855. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,095.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹855.85 and ₹190.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,624 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Newgen Software Technologies stock today was ₹855, while the high price reached ₹898.4.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹872, with a percent change of 1.89 and a net change of 16.15.
On the last day of trading, Newgen Software Technologies had a volume of 6624 shares with a closing price of ₹855.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!