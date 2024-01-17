Hello User
Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies Gains Ground in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Newgen Software Technologies stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 855.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 898.6 per share. Investors should monitor Newgen Software Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Price Today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Newgen Software Technologies was 875 and the close price was 855.85. The stock had a high of 898.6 and a low of 855. The market capitalization of the company is 12,565.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 855.85 and the 52-week low is 190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 25,013 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Today :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹898.6, up 5% from yesterday's ₹855.85

The current data for Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is 898.6, which represents a 5% increase from the previous day. The net change in price is 42.75.

17 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹855.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Newgen Software Technologies had a volume of 25,013 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 855.85.

