Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Newgen Software Technologies stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -3.68 %. The stock closed at 870 per share. The stock is currently trading at 838 per share. Investors should monitor Newgen Software Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Price Today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Newgen Software Technologies' stock opened at 875 and closed at 870. The highest price reached during the day was 875, while the lowest price was 827. The market capitalization of the company is 11,718.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 900, and the 52-week low is 190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 9510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Today :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹838, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹870

The current stock price of Newgen Software Technologies is 838. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3.68%, resulting in a net change of -32.

19 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹870 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 9510. The closing price for the stock was 870.

