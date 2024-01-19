Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies Stocks Plummet in Trading

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, Newgen Software Technologies' stock opened at ₹875 and closed at ₹870. The highest price reached during the day was ₹875, while the lowest price was ₹827. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,718.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹900, and the 52-week low is ₹190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 9510 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹838. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 3.68%, resulting in a net change of -32.
On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 9510. The closing price for the stock was ₹870.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!