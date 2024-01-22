 Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies Stock Plunges | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies Stock Plunges

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Livemint

Newgen Software Technologies stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 835.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 821 per share. Investors should monitor Newgen Software Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Price Today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open, close, and high prices of Newgen Software Technologies were all 835.45. The low price for the day was 800. The market capitalization is 11,480.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 900 and the 52-week low is 190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 24,026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:22:40 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹821, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹835.45

The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is 821, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -14.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.73% and the value has decreased by 14.45.

22 Jan 2024, 11:20:43 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies reached a low of 800 and a high of 835.45 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:36:03 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price NSE Live :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹821, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹835.45

The current data for Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is 821, with a percent change of -1.73. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.45, which means the stock has decreased by 14.45. Overall, the stock price has decreased, indicating a potential decline in the company's value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:31:08 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Zensar Technologies561.43.40.61643.95211.412713.77
Intellect Design Arena938.014.71.59956.0388.012642.38
Newgen Software Technologies821.0-14.45-1.73900.0190.5511437.46
CE Info Systems2044.033.651.672340.0983.4510968.26
Mastek2801.0-111.55-3.833066.11475.458550.0
22 Jan 2024, 10:21:13 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Newgen Software Technologies stock today was 800, while the high price reached 835.45.

22 Jan 2024, 10:00:20 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 10:00:07 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price update :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹821, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹835.45

The current price of Newgen Software Technologies stock is 821. There has been a percent change of -1.73, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.45, suggesting a decrease of 14.45 in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.0%
3 Months34.7%
6 Months100.55%
YTD6.72%
1 Year305.77%
22 Jan 2024, 09:19:59 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price Today :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹821, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹835.45

The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is 821, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -14.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.73% and the actual decrease in price is 14.45.

22 Jan 2024, 08:08:44 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹835.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the BSE, there were 24,026 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 835.45.

