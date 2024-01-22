Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies Stock Plunges

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open, close, and high prices of Newgen Software Technologies were all ₹835.45. The low price for the day was ₹800. The market capitalization is ₹11,480.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹900 and the 52-week low is ₹190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 24,026 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies reached a low of ₹800 and a high of ₹835.45 on the current day.

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Zensar Technologies 561.4 3.4 0.61 643.95 211.4 12713.77 Intellect Design Arena 938.0 14.7 1.59 956.0 388.0 12642.38 Newgen Software Technologies 821.0 -14.45 -1.73 900.0 190.55 11437.46 CE Info Systems 2044.0 33.65 1.67 2340.0 983.45 10968.26 Mastek 2801.0 -111.55 -3.83 3066.1 1475.45 8550.0

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.0% 3 Months 34.7% 6 Months 100.55% YTD 6.72% 1 Year 305.77%

Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹835.45 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the BSE, there were 24,026 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹835.45.