Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies Stock Plunges

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open, close, and high prices of Newgen Software Technologies were all ₹835.45. The low price for the day was ₹800. The market capitalization is ₹11,480.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹900 and the 52-week low is ₹190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 24,026 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹821, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -14.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.73% and the value has decreased by ₹14.45.
Click here for Newgen Software Technologies Dividend
The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies reached a low of ₹800 and a high of ₹835.45 on the current day.
The current data for Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹821, with a percent change of -1.73. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.45, which means the stock has decreased by ₹14.45. Overall, the stock price has decreased, indicating a potential decline in the company's value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zensar Technologies
|561.4
|3.4
|0.61
|643.95
|211.4
|12713.77
|Intellect Design Arena
|938.0
|14.7
|1.59
|956.0
|388.0
|12642.38
|Newgen Software Technologies
|821.0
|-14.45
|-1.73
|900.0
|190.55
|11437.46
|CE Info Systems
|2044.0
|33.65
|1.67
|2340.0
|983.45
|10968.26
|Mastek
|2801.0
|-111.55
|-3.83
|3066.1
|1475.45
|8550.0
The low price of Newgen Software Technologies stock today was ₹800, while the high price reached ₹835.45.
The current price of Newgen Software Technologies stock is ₹821. There has been a percent change of -1.73, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹14.45 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.0%
|3 Months
|34.7%
|6 Months
|100.55%
|YTD
|6.72%
|1 Year
|305.77%
The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹821, with a percent change of -1.73 and a net change of -14.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.73% and the actual decrease in price is ₹14.45.
On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the BSE, there were 24,026 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹835.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!