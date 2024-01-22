Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies Stock Plunges

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open, close, and high prices of Newgen Software Technologies were all ₹835.45. The low price for the day was ₹800. The market capitalization is ₹11,480.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹900 and the 52-week low is ₹190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 24,026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.