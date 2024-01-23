Hello User
Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Newgen Software Technologies stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 835.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 821 per share. Investors should monitor Newgen Software Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Price Today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : Newgen Software Technologies had an open and close price of 835.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 835.45 and a low of 800. The market capitalization of the company is 11,480.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 900, while the 52-week low is 190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 24,026 shares.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹835.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the BSE, a total of 24,026 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 835.45.

