Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : Newgen Software Technologies had an open and close price of ₹835.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹835.45 and a low of ₹800. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,480.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹900, while the 52-week low is ₹190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 24,026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.