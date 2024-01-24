Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Newgen Software Technologies stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 821 per share. The stock is currently trading at 810 per share. Investors should monitor Newgen Software Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Price Today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Newgen Software Technologies was 808 and the close price was 821. The stock had a high price of 834.9 and a low price of 790. The market capitalization of the company is 11,318.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 900 and the 52-week low is 190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 122,742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹821 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Newgen Software Technologies had a volume of 122,742 shares and closed at a price of 821.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.