Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies sees positive trading day

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Newgen Software Technologies opened at ₹800 and closed at ₹805.65. The stock reached a high of ₹833 and a low of ₹798.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,546.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹900 and the 52-week low is ₹190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 6,622 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Newgen Software Technologies is ₹832. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 5.7.
On the last day, Newgen Software Technologies had a volume of 6622 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹805.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!