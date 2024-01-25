Hello User
Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Newgen Software Technologies stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 826.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 832 per share. Investors should monitor Newgen Software Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Price Today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Newgen Software Technologies opened at 800 and closed at 805.65. The stock reached a high of 833 and a low of 798.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,546.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 900 and the 52-week low is 190.55. The BSE volume for the day was 6,622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Today :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹832, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹826.3

The current stock price of Newgen Software Technologies is 832. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 5.7.

25 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹805.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Newgen Software Technologies had a volume of 6622 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 805.65.

