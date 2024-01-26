Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies sees stock rise

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Newgen Software Technologies opened at ₹832 and closed at ₹826.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹867.6, while the lowest price was ₹828.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,045.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹900 and ₹190.55 respectively. The total volume traded on the BSE was 187,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.