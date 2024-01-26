Hello User
Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies sees stock rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Newgen Software Technologies stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 4.32 %. The stock closed at 826.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 862 per share. Investors should monitor Newgen Software Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Price Today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Newgen Software Technologies opened at 832 and closed at 826.3. The highest price reached during the day was 867.6, while the lowest price was 828.5. The market capitalization of the company is 12,045.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 900 and 190.55 respectively. The total volume traded on the BSE was 187,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Today :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹862, up 4.32% from yesterday's ₹826.3

The current stock price of Newgen Software Technologies is 862. There has been a 4.32% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 35.7.

26 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹826.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Newgen Software Technologies was 187,704 shares. The closing price for the stock was 826.3.

