Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies stock plummets in trading

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Newgen Software Technologies was ₹832, while the close price was ₹826.3. The stock had a high of ₹867.6 and a low of ₹828.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,045.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹900, and the 52-week low is ₹202.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 187,704 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|857.45
|-8.8
|-1.02
|1022.3
|763.5
|12277.7
|Intellect Design Arena
|896.0
|-14.25
|-1.57
|956.0
|388.0
|12076.31
|Newgen Software Technologies
|839.0
|-19.85
|-2.31
|900.0
|202.65
|11688.22
|CE Info Systems
|1990.05
|-30.0
|-1.49
|2340.0
|983.45
|10678.76
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|781.5
|14.55
|1.9
|788.9
|314.0
|8464.99
Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Newgen Software Technologies stock's low price today was ₹835 and the high price was ₹868.
Newgen Software Technologies share price Today :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹839, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹858.85
The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹839 with a percent change of -2.31. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.31% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -19.85, indicating a decrease of ₹19.85 in the stock price.
Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹850, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹858.85
The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies is currently ₹850 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -8.85. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.03% and the value has dropped by 8.85 points.
Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Newgen Software Technologies stock's low price for the day was ₹847, while its high price was ₹868.
Newgen Software Technologies share price Today :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹847, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹858.85
The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹847, which represents a percent change of -1.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -11.85, indicating a decrease of ₹11.85 in the stock price.
Newgen Software Technologies Live Updates
NEWGEN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
NEWGEN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.05%
|3 Months
|31.78%
|6 Months
|108.33%
|YTD
|10.17%
|1 Year
|306.93%
Newgen Software Technologies share price update :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹868, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹858.85
The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies increased by 1.07% to reach ₹868. This represents a net change of 9.15.
Newgen Software Technologies share price NSE Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹826.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 187,704. The closing price for the day was ₹826.3.
