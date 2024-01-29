 Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies stock plummets in trading | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:40:01
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.10 1.17%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,163.25 0.29%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.75 0.82%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 321.65 2.16%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 621.20 1.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies stock plummets in trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies stock plummets in trading

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:33 AM IST
Livemint

Newgen Software Technologies stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 858.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 839 per share. Investors should monitor Newgen Software Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
Newgen Software Technologies Stock Price Today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Newgen Software Technologies was 832, while the close price was 826.3. The stock had a high of 867.6 and a low of 828.5. The market capitalization of the company is 12,045.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 900, and the 52-week low is 202.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 187,704 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:33:52 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Happiest Minds Technologies857.45-8.8-1.021022.3763.512277.7
Intellect Design Arena896.0-14.25-1.57956.0388.012076.31
Newgen Software Technologies839.0-19.85-2.31900.0202.6511688.22
CE Info Systems1990.05-30.0-1.492340.0983.4510678.76
Rategain Travel Technologies781.514.551.9788.9314.08464.99
29 Jan 2024, 11:27:56 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Newgen Software Technologies stock's low price today was 835 and the high price was 868.

29 Jan 2024, 11:25:20 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price Today :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹839, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹858.85

The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 839 with a percent change of -2.31. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.31% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -19.85, indicating a decrease of 19.85 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:47:41 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹850, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹858.85

The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies is currently 850 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -8.85. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.03% and the value has dropped by 8.85 points.

Click here for Newgen Software Technologies Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:39:20 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Happiest Minds Technologies858.25-8.0-0.921022.3763.512289.16
Intellect Design Arena911.251.00.11956.0388.012281.84
Newgen Software Technologies836.0-22.85-2.66900.0202.6511646.43
CE Info Systems1989.95-30.1-1.492340.0983.4510678.22
Rategain Travel Technologies779.9513.01.7788.9314.08448.2
29 Jan 2024, 10:17:34 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Newgen Software Technologies stock's low price for the day was 847, while its high price was 868.

29 Jan 2024, 09:54:01 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price Today :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹847, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹858.85

The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is 847, which represents a percent change of -1.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -11.85, indicating a decrease of 11.85 in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 09:51:42 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:47:15 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.05%
3 Months31.78%
6 Months108.33%
YTD10.17%
1 Year306.93%
29 Jan 2024, 09:30:24 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price update :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹868, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹858.85

The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies increased by 1.07% to reach 868. This represents a net change of 9.15.

29 Jan 2024, 08:23:13 AM IST

Newgen Software Technologies share price NSE Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹826.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 187,704. The closing price for the day was 826.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App