Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies stock plummets in trading

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Newgen Software Technologies was ₹832, while the close price was ₹826.3. The stock had a high of ₹867.6 and a low of ₹828.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,045.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹900, and the 52-week low is ₹202.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 187,704 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|857.45
|-8.8
|-1.02
|1022.3
|763.5
|12277.7
|Intellect Design Arena
|896.0
|-14.25
|-1.57
|956.0
|388.0
|12076.31
|Newgen Software Technologies
|839.0
|-19.85
|-2.31
|900.0
|202.65
|11688.22
|CE Info Systems
|1990.05
|-30.0
|-1.49
|2340.0
|983.45
|10678.76
|Rategain Travel Technologies
|781.5
|14.55
|1.9
|788.9
|314.0
|8464.99
Newgen Software Technologies stock's low price today was ₹835 and the high price was ₹868.
The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹839 with a percent change of -2.31. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.31% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -19.85, indicating a decrease of ₹19.85 in the stock price.
The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies is currently ₹850 with a percent change of -1.03 and a net change of -8.85. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.03% and the value has dropped by 8.85 points.
Newgen Software Technologies stock's low price for the day was ₹847, while its high price was ₹868.
The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹847, which represents a percent change of -1.38. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -11.85, indicating a decrease of ₹11.85 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.05%
|3 Months
|31.78%
|6 Months
|108.33%
|YTD
|10.17%
|1 Year
|306.93%
The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies increased by 1.07% to reach ₹868. This represents a net change of 9.15.
On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 187,704. The closing price for the day was ₹826.3.
