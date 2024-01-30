Hello User
Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies' Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Newgen Software Technologies stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -2.75 %. The stock closed at 858.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 835.2 per share. Investors should monitor Newgen Software Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Newgen Software Technologies Stock Price Today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : Newgen Software Technologies opened at 865 and closed at 858.85 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 868 and a low of 829. The market capitalization of the company is 11,670.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 900 and the 52-week low is 202.65. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.3%
3 Months28.31%
6 Months98.1%
YTD8.11%
1 Year303.3%
30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price NSE Live :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹835.2, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹858.85

The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is 835.2. There has been a percent change of -2.75 and a net change of -23.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.75% and the value has decreased by 23.65.

30 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Today :Newgen Software Technologies trading at ₹835.2, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹858.85

The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies has decreased by 2.75%, resulting in a net change of -23.65 rupees. As of the current data, the stock is priced at 835.2 rupees.

30 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Newgen Software Technologies share price Live :Newgen Software Technologies closed at ₹858.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8715. The closing price for the stock was 858.85.

