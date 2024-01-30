Newgen Software Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Newgen Software Technologies' Stock Slumps in Trading Today

Newgen Software Technologies Share Price Today : Newgen Software Technologies opened at ₹865 and closed at ₹858.85 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹868 and a low of ₹829. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,670.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹900 and the 52-week low is ₹202.65. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.3%
|3 Months
|28.31%
|6 Months
|98.1%
|YTD
|8.11%
|1 Year
|303.3%
The current data of Newgen Software Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹835.2. There has been a percent change of -2.75 and a net change of -23.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.75% and the value has decreased by ₹23.65.
The stock price of Newgen Software Technologies has decreased by 2.75%, resulting in a net change of -23.65 rupees. As of the current data, the stock is priced at 835.2 rupees.
On the last day of trading for Newgen Software Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8715. The closing price for the stock was ₹858.85.
