Next Mediaworks Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2024

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : The stock price of Next Mediaworks opened at ₹7.77 and closed at ₹7.85 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹7.77, while the lowest price was also ₹7.77. The market capitalization of the company is ₹51.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8.86, and the 52-week low is ₹4.05. On the BSE, a total volume of 1700 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.