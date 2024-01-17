Hello User
Next Mediaworks Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Next Mediaworks stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.91 %. The stock closed at 7.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.7 per share. Investors should monitor Next Mediaworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Next Mediaworks Stock Price Today

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : Next Mediaworks' stock opened at 7.77 and closed at 7.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 7.77 and a low of 7.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 51.51 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 8.86, while the 52-week low is 4.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price Live :Next Mediaworks closed at ₹7.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Next Mediaworks on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2801. The closing price for the day was 7.85.

