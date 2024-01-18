Next Mediaworks Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : Next Mediaworks had a stable trading day as the open, close, high, and low prices all remained at ₹7.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹51.51 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹8.86, while the 52-week low was ₹4.05. The trading volume on the BSE was low, with only 104 shares being traded.

