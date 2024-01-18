Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Next Mediaworks Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Next Mediaworks stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 7.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.7 per share. Investors should monitor Next Mediaworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Next Mediaworks Stock Price Today

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : Next Mediaworks had a stable trading day as the open, close, high, and low prices all remained at 7.7. The market capitalization of the company is 51.51 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 8.86, while the 52-week low was 4.05. The trading volume on the BSE was low, with only 104 shares being traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price Live :Next Mediaworks closed at ₹7.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Next Mediaworks had a volume of 104 shares and closed at a price of 7.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.