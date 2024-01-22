Next Mediaworks share price Today Live Updates : Next Mediaworks sees gains in today's trading

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : The stock of Next Mediaworks opened and closed at ₹7.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹7.55 and a low of ₹7.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50.5 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹8.86, while the 52-week low is ₹4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.