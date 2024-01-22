Next Mediaworks share price Today Live Updates : Next Mediaworks sees gains in today's trading

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : The stock of Next Mediaworks opened and closed at ₹7.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹7.55 and a low of ₹7.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹50.5 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹8.86, while the 52-week low is ₹4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares on the BSE.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Next Mediaworks is ₹7.55. There is no percent change or net change reported, indicating that the stock price has remained the same.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Lee & Nee Softwares Exports
|11.5
|-0.15
|-1.29
|15.1
|5.97
|64.14
|Sadhna Broadcast
|5.97
|-0.04
|-0.67
|9.34
|4.06
|59.86
|Next Mediaworks
|7.55
|0.0
|0.0
|8.86
|4.05
|50.5
|Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom
|20.11
|-0.21
|-1.03
|22.59
|14.28
|16.29
|TV Vision
|4.59
|0.16
|3.61
|4.91
|2.0
|16.87
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.36%
|3 Months
|-18.0%
|6 Months
|51.0%
|YTD
|21.77%
|1 Year
|25.83%
On the last day, Next Mediaworks had a trading volume of 120 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹7.55.
