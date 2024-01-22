Hello User
Next Mediaworks share price Today Live Updates : Next Mediaworks sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Next Mediaworks stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 7.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.55 per share. Investors should monitor Next Mediaworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : The stock of Next Mediaworks opened and closed at 7.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 7.55 and a low of 7.55. The market capitalization of the company is 50.5 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 8.86, while the 52-week low is 4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Today, Next Mediaworks stock hit a low price of 7.55 and a high price of 7.55.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Lee & Nee Softwares Exports11.5-0.15-1.2915.15.9764.14
Sadhna Broadcast5.97-0.04-0.679.344.0659.86
Next Mediaworks7.550.00.08.864.0550.5
Hathway Bhawani Cabltel & Datcom20.11-0.21-1.0322.5914.2816.29
TV Vision4.590.163.614.912.016.87
22 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.36%
3 Months-18.0%
6 Months51.0%
YTD21.77%
1 Year25.83%
