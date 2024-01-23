Next Mediaworks Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Next Mediaworks opened and closed at ₹7.55 per share. The stock reached a high of ₹7.55 and a low of ₹7.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹50.5 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹8.86 and a low of ₹4.05. The trading volume on the BSE for Next Mediaworks was 120 shares.

