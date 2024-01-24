Next Mediaworks share price Today Live Updates : Next Mediaworks stock plummets in trading today

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : Next Mediaworks' stock price remained unchanged at ₹7.55 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹7.55 and a low of ₹7.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹49.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8.86 and ₹4.05, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE for the stock was 1940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.