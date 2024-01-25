Next Mediaworks Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : The stock price of Next Mediaworks opened at ₹7.26 and closed at ₹7.4 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹7.26, while the lowest price was also ₹7.26. The market capitalization of the company is ₹48.56 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹8.86, and the 52-week low is ₹4.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 210 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Next Mediaworks share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.79%
|3 Months
|-15.8%
|6 Months
|43.43%
|YTD
|14.52%
|1 Year
|21.37%
25 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Next Mediaworks share price Live :Next Mediaworks closed at ₹7.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Next Mediaworks on the BSE, there were a total of 210 shares that were traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹7.4.