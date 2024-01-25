Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Next Mediaworks Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Next Mediaworks stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 7.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.26 per share. Investors should monitor Next Mediaworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Next Mediaworks Stock Price Today

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : The stock price of Next Mediaworks opened at 7.26 and closed at 7.4 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 7.26, while the lowest price was also 7.26. The market capitalization of the company is 48.56 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 8.86, and the 52-week low is 4.05. The trading volume on the BSE was 210 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.79%
3 Months-15.8%
6 Months43.43%
YTD14.52%
1 Year21.37%
25 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price Live :Next Mediaworks closed at ₹7.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Next Mediaworks on the BSE, there were a total of 210 shares that were traded. The closing price for the shares was 7.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.