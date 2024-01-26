Next Mediaworks share price Today Live Updates : Next Mediaworks Plunges in Stock Market Trading

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : The stock of Next Mediaworks opened at ₹7.12 and closed at ₹7.26 on the last day. The high and low prices for the day were both ₹7.12. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8.86 and ₹4.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.