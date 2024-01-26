Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Next Mediaworks share price Today Live Updates : Next Mediaworks Plunges in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Next Mediaworks stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 7.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.12 per share. Investors should monitor Next Mediaworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Next Mediaworks Stock Price Today

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : The stock of Next Mediaworks opened at 7.12 and closed at 7.26 on the last day. The high and low prices for the day were both 7.12. The market capitalization of the company is 47.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8.86 and 4.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:24 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price Today :Next Mediaworks trading at ₹7.12, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹7.26

As of the current data, the stock price of Next Mediaworks is 7.12. The stock has experienced a percentage change of -1.93, indicating a decline in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.14, suggesting a decrease of 0.14.

26 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price Live :Next Mediaworks closed at ₹7.26 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Next Mediaworks BSE shares was 1825. The closing price of these shares was 7.26.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.