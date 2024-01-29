Next Mediaworks Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : The stock price of Next Mediaworks opened at ₹7.12 and closed at ₹7.26 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹7.12 and a low of ₹7.12. The market capitalization of the company is ₹47.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹8.86, while the 52-week low is ₹4.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 1825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.