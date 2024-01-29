Hello User
Next Mediaworks Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Next Mediaworks stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 7.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7.12 per share. Investors should monitor Next Mediaworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Next Mediaworks Stock Price Today

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : The stock price of Next Mediaworks opened at 7.12 and closed at 7.26 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 7.12 and a low of 7.12. The market capitalization of the company is 47.63 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 8.86, while the 52-week low is 4.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 1825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price update :Next Mediaworks closed at ₹7.26 on last trading day

On the last day, Next Mediaworks had a trading volume of 1825 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7.26.

