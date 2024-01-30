Hello User
Next Mediaworks share price Today Live Updates : Next Mediaworks stock plummets due to market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Next Mediaworks stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 7.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6.99 per share. Investors should monitor Next Mediaworks stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Next Mediaworks Stock Price Today

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : On the last day, Next Mediaworks' stock opened at 6.98 and closed at 7.12. The stock had a high of 6.99 and a low of 6.98 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 46.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8.86 and 4.05 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 10,191 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Next Mediaworks Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.43%
3 Months-24.17%
6 Months38.38%
YTD10.48%
1 Year24.55%
30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price NSE Live :Next Mediaworks trading at ₹6.99, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹7.12

The current data shows that Next Mediaworks stock has a price of 6.99. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.13, suggesting a decrease of 0.13 in the stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price Today :Next Mediaworks trading at ₹6.99, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹7.12

The current price of Next Mediaworks stock is 6.99, with a percent change of -1.83 and a net change of -0.13. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.83% compared to the previous trading session. The net change of -0.13 indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.13.

30 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Next Mediaworks share price Live :Next Mediaworks closed at ₹7.12 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Next Mediaworks had a trading volume of 10,191 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7.12.

