Next Mediaworks share price Today Live Updates : Next Mediaworks stock plummets due to market downturn

Next Mediaworks Share Price Today : On the last day, Next Mediaworks' stock opened at ₹6.98 and closed at ₹7.12. The stock had a high of ₹6.99 and a low of ₹6.98 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹46.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8.86 and ₹4.05 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 10,191 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.43%
|3 Months
|-24.17%
|6 Months
|38.38%
|YTD
|10.48%
|1 Year
|24.55%
The current data shows that Next Mediaworks stock has a price of ₹6.99. There has been a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.13, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.13 in the stock price.
