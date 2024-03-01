NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Gains Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹88.19 and closed at ₹88.03. The stock reached a high of ₹89.3 and a low of ₹86.1. The market capitalization of NHPC was ₹88557.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 7124121 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.32%
|3 Months
|49.72%
|6 Months
|75.6%
|YTD
|36.46%
|1 Year
|119.83%
NHPC stock is currently trading at ₹88.16, with a slight increase of 0.15% or 0.13 points. This indicates a relatively stable performance in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume was 7,124,121 shares with a closing price of ₹88.03.
