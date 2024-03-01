Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Sees Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 88.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 88.16 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 88.19 and closed at 88.03. The stock reached a high of 89.3 and a low of 86.1. The market capitalization of NHPC was 88557.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 7124121 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:35 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.32%
3 Months49.72%
6 Months75.6%
YTD36.46%
1 Year119.83%
01 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹88.16, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹88.03

NHPC stock is currently trading at 88.16, with a slight increase of 0.15% or 0.13 points. This indicates a relatively stable performance in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:14 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹88.03 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume was 7,124,121 shares with a closing price of 88.03.

