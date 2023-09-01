NHPC Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

On the last day, NHPC opened at ₹50.42 and closed at ₹50.26. The highest price reached during the day was ₹50.79, while the lowest price was ₹49.9. The market capitalization of NHPC stands at ₹50,205.08 crore. In the past 52 weeks, NHPC's highest price was ₹52.71 and the lowest was ₹34.05. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 435,264.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.