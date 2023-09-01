comScore
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 10:40 AM IST Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 50.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.98 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPCPremium
NHPC

On the last day, NHPC opened at 50.42 and closed at 50.26. The highest price reached during the day was 50.79, while the lowest price was 49.9. The market capitalization of NHPC stands at 50,205.08 crore. In the past 52 weeks, NHPC's highest price was 52.71 and the lowest was 34.05. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 435,264.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 10:40:08 AM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹50.26 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 435,264 shares traded. The closing price for NHPC shares on this day was 50.26.

