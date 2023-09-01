NHPC Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 10:40 AM ISTLivemint
NHPC stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 50.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.98 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, NHPC opened at ₹50.42 and closed at ₹50.26. The highest price reached during the day was ₹50.79, while the lowest price was ₹49.9. The market capitalization of NHPC stands at ₹50,205.08 crore. In the past 52 weeks, NHPC's highest price was ₹52.71 and the lowest was ₹34.05. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 435,264.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 10:40:08 AM IST
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹50.26 on last trading day
On the last day of NHPC trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 435,264 shares traded. The closing price for NHPC shares on this day was ₹50.26.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!