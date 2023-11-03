NHPC Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹51 and closed at ₹50.53. The stock's high for the day was ₹51.1 and the low was ₹50.3. NHPC's market capitalization is currently ₹50,667.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹56.78 and the 52-week low is ₹36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC on this day was 241,970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.