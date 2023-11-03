NHPC Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Hello User
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
NHPC stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 50.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.44 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 51 and closed at 50.53. The stock's high for the day was 51.1 and the low was 50.3. NHPC's market capitalization is currently 50,667.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 56.78 and the 52-week low is 36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC on this day was 241,970 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹50.53 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC had a volume of 242,010 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for NHPC on this day was 50.53.

