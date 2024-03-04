NHPC Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

NHPC stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 89.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.42 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹90.49 and closed at ₹89.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹90.74, while the low was ₹89.8. The market capitalization of NHPC was ₹90,827.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹115.84, and the 52-week low was ₹37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 1,017,217.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:03:33 AM IST
