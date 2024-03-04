NHPC Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹90.49 and closed at ₹89.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹90.74, while the low was ₹89.8. The market capitalization of NHPC was ₹90,827.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹115.84, and the 52-week low was ₹37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 1,017,217.

