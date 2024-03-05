NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

NHPC stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 90.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.13 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹91 and closed at ₹90.42 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹91.43 and the low was ₹88.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹89,531.4 crore. NHPC's 52-week high and low were ₹115.84 and ₹37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on the last trading day was 5,848,201.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
