NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plunges on Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 90.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 89.13 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 91 and closed at 90.42 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 91.43 and the low was 88.8. The market capitalization stood at 89,531.4 crore. NHPC's 52-week high and low were 115.84 and 37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on the last trading day was 5,848,201.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:07:52 AM IST

NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹89.13, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹90.42

As per the current data, NHPC stock is priced at 89.13 with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -1.29. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:02:04 AM IST

NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹90.42 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC on the BSE had a trading volume of 5,848,201 shares with a closing price of 90.42.

