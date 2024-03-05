NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹91 and closed at ₹90.42 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹91.43 and the low was ₹88.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹89,531.4 crore. NHPC's 52-week high and low were ₹115.84 and ₹37.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on the last trading day was 5,848,201.

