Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 3.12 %. The stock closed at 100.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.77 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC opened at 105.96 and closed at 100.63. The stock reached a high of 115.84 and a low of 98.64. The market capitalization of NHPC is 104,237.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 103 and the 52-week low is 37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 50,086,212.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC trading at ₹103.77, up 3.12% from yesterday's ₹100.63

As of the current data, the stock price of NHPC is 103.77. It has experienced a percent change of 3.12, indicating an increase in value. The net change for NHPC stock is 3.14, further suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for NHPC News

06 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC closed at ₹100.63 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, NHPC had a volume of 50,086,212 shares with a closing price of 100.63.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!