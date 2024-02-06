NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC opened at ₹105.96 and closed at ₹100.63. The stock reached a high of ₹115.84 and a low of ₹98.64. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹104,237.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹103 and the 52-week low is ₹37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 50,086,212.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.