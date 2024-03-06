Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 92.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.25 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 89, closed at 89.13, with a high of 93 and a low of 88.26. The market capitalization stood at 92,806.08 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC stock was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 14,389,318.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:53 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:49 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹92.25, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹92.39

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 92.25 with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.14. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:38 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.0%
3 Months47.63%
6 Months75.43%
YTD43.11%
1 Year131.41%
06 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹92.39, up 3.66% from yesterday's ₹89.13

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 92.39, with a 3.66% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.26.

06 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹89.13 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume was 14,389,318 shares with a closing price of 89.13.

