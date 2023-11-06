Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stocks plummet as investors flee amidst market uncertainty

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 06 Nov 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 50.53 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.19 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC

On the last day, NHPC's stock opened at 51 and closed at 50.53. The highest price reached during the day was 51.1, while the lowest price was 49.96. The market capitalization of NHPC is 50,416.03 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC stock is 56.78, and the 52-week low is 36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 879,300.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹50.19, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹50.53

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 50.19, representing a decrease of 0.67% or a net change of -0.34.

06 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹50.53 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 879,300. The closing price for the stock was 50.53.

