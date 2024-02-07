Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 101.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.28 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC had an opening price of 107.3 and a closing price of 103.77. The stock reached a high of 109.08 and a low of 100.03. The market capitalization of NHPC is currently 101,716.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 115.84 and the 52-week low is 37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 33,523,746.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.58%
3 Months81.09%
6 Months105.38%
YTD56.73%
1 Year146.05%
07 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹103.28, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹101.26

The current data of NHPC stock shows that the price is 103.28. There has been a percent change of 1.99, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 2.02, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

07 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹103.77 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,523,746. The closing price of each share was 103.77.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!