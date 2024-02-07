NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock sees gains in trading today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC had an opening price of ₹107.3 and a closing price of ₹103.77. The stock reached a high of ₹109.08 and a low of ₹100.03. The market capitalization of NHPC is currently ₹101,716.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹115.84 and the 52-week low is ₹37.8. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 33,523,746.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.58%
|3 Months
|81.09%
|6 Months
|105.38%
|YTD
|56.73%
|1 Year
|146.05%
The current data of NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹103.28. There has been a percent change of 1.99, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 2.02, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of NHPC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,523,746. The closing price of each share was ₹103.77.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!