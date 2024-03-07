NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock plummets as investors sell off

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹91.69 and closed at ₹91.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹91.69 and the low was ₹89.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹91,419.86 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹115.84 and ₹38.7 respectively. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 4,657,691 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.87% in percentage change and a net change of -0.8. This suggests a slight decline in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|89.52
|10 Days
|90.86
|20 Days
|92.09
|50 Days
|82.73
|100 Days
|69.04
|300 Days
|58.39
NHPC stock's high for the day was ₹91.69, while the low was ₹89.75.
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹91.05, experiencing a decrease of 0.49% with a net change of -0.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|421.0
|26.2
|6.64
|412.75
|182.45
|134593.36
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1068.0
|-1.5
|-0.14
|1250.0
|686.9
|119134.62
|NHPC
|90.8
|-0.7
|-0.77
|115.84
|38.7
|91208.92
|JSW Energy
|516.05
|4.1
|0.8
|537.9
|220.65
|84659.87
|Torrent Power
|1151.55
|-9.75
|-0.84
|1235.1
|485.0
|55345.43
On the last day of trading, NHPC on the BSE had a trading volume of 4,657,691 shares with a closing price of ₹91.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!