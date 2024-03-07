Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:41 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 91.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.7 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 91.69 and closed at 91.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 91.69 and the low was 89.75. The market capitalization stood at 91,419.86 crore. The 52-week high and low were 115.84 and 38.7 respectively. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 4,657,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹90.7, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹91.5

The NHPC stock is currently priced at 90.7, reflecting a decrease of 0.87% in percentage change and a net change of -0.8. This suggests a slight decline in the stock price.

07 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

07 Mar 2024, 01:31 PM IST NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days89.52
10 Days90.86
20 Days92.09
50 Days82.73
100 Days69.04
300 Days58.39
07 Mar 2024, 01:11 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

NHPC stock's high for the day was 91.69, while the low was 89.75.

07 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST NHPC share price NSE Live :NHPC trading at ₹91.05, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹91.5

NHPC stock is currently priced at 91.05, experiencing a decrease of 0.49% with a net change of -0.45.

07 Mar 2024, 12:50 PM IST NHPC Live Updates

07 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power421.026.26.64412.75182.45134593.36
Adani Energy Solutions1068.0-1.5-0.141250.0686.9119134.62
NHPC90.8-0.7-0.77115.8438.791208.92
JSW Energy516.054.10.8537.9220.6584659.87
Torrent Power1151.55-9.75-0.841235.1485.055345.43
07 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹91.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC on the BSE had a trading volume of 4,657,691 shares with a closing price of 91.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!