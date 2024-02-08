Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 101.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.64 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day, NHPC's stock opened at 103.28 and closed at 101.26. The stock's high for the day was 105.2 and the low was 100.79. NHPC has a market capitalization of 103,102.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 115.84 and the 52-week low is 37.8. The stock's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 22,672,594 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹102.64, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹101.26

NHPC stock is currently priced at 102.64 with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 1.38.

08 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹101.26 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC BSE, a total of 22,672,594 shares were traded. The closing price for NHPC shares on this day was 101.26.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!