NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹50.4 and closed at ₹50.39. The stock had a high of ₹50.65 and a low of ₹49.95. The market capitalization of NHPC is currently ₹50,626.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹56.78, while the 52-week low is ₹36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 826,882 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Power
|253.9
|4.15
|1.66
|276.5
|182.45
|81171.62
|JSW Energy
|388.6
|3.1
|0.8
|449.0
|204.8
|63751.24
|NHPC
|51.44
|1.18
|2.35
|56.78
|36.8
|51671.66
|Torrent Power
|763.85
|11.15
|1.48
|767.85
|420.07
|36711.91
|SJVN
|77.4
|0.9
|1.18
|83.69
|30.39
|30416.61
The current data of NHPC stock shows that the stock price is ₹51.5. There has been a percent change of 2.47, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.24, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
The low price of NHPC stock today was ₹50.45, while the high price reached ₹51.63.
NHPC stock is currently trading at a price of ₹51.09, with a 1.65 percent increase in the price. The net change in the stock price is 0.83.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.2%
|3 Months
|3.45%
|6 Months
|12.78%
|YTD
|26.54%
|1 Year
|14.58%
The current data of NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹50.51, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the actual increase in price is 0.25. This data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of NHPC.
On the last day of NHPC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 826,882. The closing price of the stock was ₹50.39.
