NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Soars as Investors React Positively

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 50.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.5 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC

On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 50.4 and closed at 50.39. The stock had a high of 50.65 and a low of 49.95. The market capitalization of NHPC is currently 50,626.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 56.78, while the 52-week low is 36.8. The BSE volume for NHPC was 826,882 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:38 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Power253.94.151.66276.5182.4581171.62
JSW Energy388.63.10.8449.0204.863751.24
NHPC51.441.182.3556.7836.851671.66
Torrent Power763.8511.151.48767.85420.0736711.91
SJVN77.40.91.1883.6930.3930416.61
08 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹51.5, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹50.26

The current data of NHPC stock shows that the stock price is 51.5. There has been a percent change of 2.47, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.24, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

08 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NHPC stock today was 50.45, while the high price reached 51.63.

08 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹51.09, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹50.26

NHPC stock is currently trading at a price of 51.09, with a 1.65 percent increase in the price. The net change in the stock price is 0.83.

08 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.2%
3 Months3.45%
6 Months12.78%
YTD26.54%
1 Year14.58%
08 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹50.51, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹50.26

The current data of NHPC stock shows that the price is 50.51, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the actual increase in price is 0.25. This data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of NHPC.

08 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹50.39 on last trading day

On the last day of NHPC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 826,882. The closing price of the stock was 50.39.

